UAH professor awarded a grant for greater plasma research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A professor at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has been awarded a one-year, $98,930 grant by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for plasma research that could advance pulsed fusion propulsion for spacecraft.
The grant funds work done by a team led by Dr. Gabe Xu, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering. Dr. Xu’s team is working on how the deflection magnetic nozzle for a fusion propulsion system would work and how to scale it up to the size needed for a spacecraft.
“The research is a part of a larger study at UAH’s Propulsion Research Center (PRC) on pulsed fusion propulsion,” Dr. Xu says.
On the team are Dr. Jason Cassibry, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering; doctoral student Zachary White, who is doing his dissertation based on the project; Declan Brick, a mechanical and aerospace engineering junior; NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center; and a post-doctoral researcher.
“In the lab at the PRC, we’re doing small-scale experiments using relatively low magnetic fields, a few hundred to 1,000 Gauss, which is about the conventional limit in the lab,” Dr. Xu says. “With this funding, we’ll be able to go use the specialized high magnetic field facility at Auburn University that can general magnetic fields up to 40,000 Gauss.”
The researchers are studying how to deflect a spherically expanding plasma from a fusion reaction into the axially directed thrust needed for propulsion. The fusion reaction creates a ball of expanding plasma in all directions. But the half of that ball that is directed forward toward the spacecraft is not producing thrust, and can damage the spacecraft.
“So, we need to turn that plasma around so it all goes out the back, similar to a rocket nozzle,” Dr. Xu says. “But we can’t use a physical nozzle to turn the plasma, since the plasma would dissipate and lose energy when it hits a physical object.”
Instead, the UAH team uses a magnetic field to electromagnetically turn the plasma.
