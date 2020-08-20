Stormy afternoon expected here in the Valley

We look to have some rain move across the valley after 1 pm this afternoon. Rain looks to last until the early evening, putting a cap on our highs for this afternoon. In the upper 80s for our peak heat, but that humidity will remain high... impacting how comfortable it’s going to feel out there.
Humidity has been high all day and will continue to rise going into Friday, with dew points in the lower 70s.
Thunderstorms and rain are looking likely for your Friday. All day expect to see some precipitation. Thanks to the lack of sunshine, our Friday will be a bit below average and we will continue that cool trend through the weekend.
Rain stays in the forecast through Saturday, but begins to taper off on Sunday. We hit the 90s once again going into next week, with more sunshine in store. By middle next week, we are back on schedule for normal temperatures.
Rain creeps back into the forecast by late next week. For the next ten days and your weekend, we are looking muggy, but slightly cooler. We will get a break from the rain next week, but as a result see those temperatures back on the rise.
