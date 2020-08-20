HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On night three of the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris accepted the Vice Presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and Asian American to do so.
Joining Harris on stage were some of the nation’s other well-known female political leaders including, Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Harris began the night with a tribute to women, in particular, Black women, who came before her.
Former President Barack Obama also spoke in support of his former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden.
Watch night three of the Democratic National Convention below:
Two major topics of discussion were the politics behind gun rights and climate change.
