More showers and storms this afternoon with heavy rain

Happy Thursday! We’re in for a more active end to the week after a quiet first few days.
It is dry to start today, but that won’t be how we finish. Scattered storms are expected to develop later this morning or just after noon and continue as we move through the day. Temperatures this morning are again into the mid to upper 60s, and will climb into the low to mid 80s for most of the Valley today, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots do squeak out temperature near 90-degrees. Scattered showers and storms will be will with us through most of the day and afternoon and could bring some heavy periods of rain. A few of these storms may be strong, bringing strong wind gusts up to 50 mph. The general winds today will be back out of the southeast which means our humidity will begin to climb as well.
Friday will be very similar to today. Scattered storms will be possible all day long and temperatures will say cooler than normal. We will see a range of temperatures across the Valley Friday afternoon, with the cooler temperatures in the upper 70s in some spots and as warm as the upper 80s for others. It will pretty much be dependent on how early the rain and storms develop and how long they stick around. There will be periods of heavy rain as these storms move from east to west. Scattered storms will be possible again on Saturday and then we dry out and warm back up into Sunday. We have to watch the tropics as well, as there are two separate storms to watch over the next 5 days.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.