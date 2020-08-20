More showers and storms this afternoon with heavy rain

It is dry to start today, but that won’t be how we finish. Scattered storms are expected to develop later this morning or just after noon and continue as we move through the day. Temperatures this morning are again into the mid to upper 60s, and will climb into the low to mid 80s for most of the Valley today, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots do squeak out temperature near 90-degrees. Scattered showers and storms will be will with us through most of the day and afternoon and could bring some heavy periods of rain. A few of these storms may be strong, bringing strong wind gusts up to 50 mph. The general winds today will be back out of the southeast which means our humidity will begin to climb as well.