Man in Grant used stolen debit card for purchases
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 4:39 PM

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man using a stolen debit card.

On August 14 one man used a stolen debit card to purchase two gift cards in the amount of $750.00 at a Dollar General store in Grant.

The suspect noticed cameras throughout the store and entered an area which was off limits to the public and attempted to erase footage on the stores’ video recording device.

One man in Grant used a stolen debit card to make purchases (Source: WAFF)

The suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm that might be helpful in recognizing him.

If anyone recognizes this man please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

