A look inside virtual learning: Decatur elementary teacher goes above and beyond

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s Jenna Rae sat in on a virtual lesson with an elementary school teacher in Decatur who’s going above and beyond for her students.
At first glance, it looks like Dawn Batts is talking to a room full of students. Batts, a fourth grade teacher at Woodmeade Elementary in Decatur, is actually teaching a class of students online.
“From what I’m seeing on what the students are turning it and having discussion, they’re getting it. I do think it’s a great avenue for parents who don’t want to send their students back or for students who may learn better at home,” said Batts.
Before school started, Batts took supplies to every students home to ensure they were ready to learn virtually.
“I put paper in the bag, there are pencils, a pair of earbuds, I also gave them a book to read since they don’t have access to the school library and a book mark,” said Batts.
Batts also put in additional learning tools she uses in her normal classroom, for kids to use at home.
Dana Marshall’s Granddaughter, Dana Puckett, is a student in Ms. Batts’ virtual classroom.
“I did expect it to be more hands on as far as my situation, Dana just seems to be plugging through everything,” said Marshall.
“I can do the learning when I feel like I actually want to do it,” said Puckett.
Batts teaches two lessons daily, where students log on and can see and talk to Ms. Batts and their classmates.
“It’s a rewarding experience. I’m enjoying it, the kids are enjoying it, and I’m excited for this opportunity this school year,” said Batts.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.