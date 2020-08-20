Franklin County Schools sets up WiFi hotspots for remote students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Franklin County begin classes today with the options of in-person or remote learning.
In order to ensure high-speed internet is not an issue in the rural area, the distrct has set up 13 WiFi hotspots for students.
Superintendent Greg Hamilton says the district has set-up these systems at fire departments and community centers throughout the county. The vision is for students to park at these locations and work in their cars.
Hamilton says the Wifi hotspots have been tested and are working with no glitches. For a list of the WiFi locations, check out the district’s complete reopening plan.
Another important part of the remote plan for parents to understand is that it’s not fully virtual.
Hamilton says having back-up options is critical, so students will be given printed out packets.
“We put a tremendous amount of time and effort into the remote plan for those students who did not want to come back,” Hamilton said. “The amount of work they have already received along with their devices...because we don’t have high speed internet throughout a rural county. So we have had to offset that and we have done that by putting internet in community centers, fire departments, and also through cradlepoints.”
The district is also relying on Governor Ivey’s ABC program, which gives low income families internet access free of charge.
