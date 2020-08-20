Florence City Schools first day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools are back today for the first time since March.
One part of the district’s reopening plan that really stands out is the alternating schedule that will allow for easier social distancing.
To cut down on the number of students on campus at one time, the district is placing students in teams, Silver and Blue. This part of the plan only affects students of Florence Middle School, Florence Freshman Center and Florence High School.
Silver team members will go to school on Mondays and Wednesdays, and will participate in remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Blue team students will be on campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and will participate in remote learning on Mondays and Wednesdays.
On Fridays, all students will be remote.
Another unique part of the plan is that Florence City Schools has expanded its Community Eligibility Program. That means all students in grades K-12 are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.
In terms of safety measures, like other district’s, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Schools will also have thermal imaging cameras to take temperatures and high traffic areas will be deep cleaned every day.
