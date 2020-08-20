Dekalb County police on the hunt for a man who stole multiple vehicles

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man in Ider, Alabama led Dekalb County Police on quite the chase.
The Dekalb County Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Daniel Spurgin Jr. for the theft of multiple vehicles in Ider.
Dekalb County Sheriff said several vehicles were stolen and recovered between August 15 and August 17 in the Ider area. The suspect has still not been located.
It began on August 15 when a truck with an attached trailer carrying a motorcycle was stolen from someone’s yard on County Road 141. The following Sunday, the truck and trailer was spotted by a citizen at Beulah Church on County Road 159 nearby and was then recovered by law enforcement.
Also on Sunday, a spreader truck was reported stolen from local chicken houses on County Road 739 near Ider. The truck was believed to be stolen sometime on Saturday night. Later the same day, a citizen spotted the truck abandoned at the Deer Head Cove Cemetery on County Road 792.
On the same day at approximately 2 p.m., an Ider Police Officer spotted Spurgin in one of the stolen vehicles. After the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle led the officer on a pursuit. The Spurgin’s vehicle wrecked on Crabapple Lane in Ider, and the suspect took off on foot.
While deputies and officers were searching for the suspect, the stolen motorcycle from the previous night was located in a wooded area near where the suspect ran. Law Enforcement was unable to locate the suspect.
On Monday, another vehicle was reported stolen out of Jackson County and located at the Ider Foodmart. Once again, tied to the same suspect.
Spurgin is wanted on multiple felony warrants in connection to the vehicle thefts. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s office at (256)845-3801. Your identity will remain confidential.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said he wants to get Spurgin into custody before any more thefts occur.
