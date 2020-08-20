Cecil Ashburn Drive opens 4-lane roadway on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The roadwork project is in the books.
On Thursday, all four lanes of Cecil Ashburn Drive are set to open and the equipment will hit the road. The project may have totaled $18.1 million but remained under budget and ahead of schedule until completion.
Mayor Tommy Battle and City Engineer Kathy Martin are scheduled to speak at noon to discuss Thursday afternoon’s re-opening.
Check this story later in the day for video from the reopening.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.