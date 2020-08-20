CBL Properties expects to file for bankruptcy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The company that owns Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville is expected to file for bankruptcy.
CBL Properties has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with noteholders. The terms of the RSA provide a comprehensive restructuring of the company’s balance sheet which will begin no later than October 1, 2020. That means a bankruptcy decision would happen no later than that date.
The plan would eliminate approximately $900 million in debt, extend the company’s debt maturity schedule, and reduce annual interest expense of more than $20 million. The plan will provide the company with a significantly stronger balance sheet by reducing total debt, extending debt maturities and increasing liquidity while minimizing operational disruptions.
Through this process, all shopping centers, including Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville, will continue operations as normal.
“Reaching this agreement with our noteholders is a major milestone for CBL,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward.”
CBL currently has approximately $220 million in cash on hand and available for sale securities.
