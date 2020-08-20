Arab City Schools starting back Thursday

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Arab got up early this morning! Today is finally the start of back to school for Arab City Schools.
It’s a bit of a delayed start for the district, having originally planned to go back August 10, then pushing the date back to August 17, then moving the date yet again to August 20.
“Unfortunately, this virus has just not cooperated with anything that we wanted to do,” says Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry. “When we switched over to the hybrid schedule, we felt like we needed a little bit more time. So, we thought we would buy three more days, which we’ve added back into our school calendar, to prepare our teachers, our families...”
That hybrid schedule calls for students with last names A through K who have opted for in-person learning to attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, and students with last names L through Z will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday is a deep cleaning day.
In addition to buying extra hand sanitizer and tape measures to ensure social distancing, Arab City Schools has also hired additional employees who are well-trained in stopping the virus.
“We’ve created another nurse’s station in each school with an additional nurse,” says Berry. “We also have added additional custodians at every campus because there’s going to need to be more deep cleaning more often.”
Because of all these measures, faculty are confident Arab City Schools students are in good hands.
“We support those who’ve made the decision to go off campus. We certainly understand that, but we do believe that we have protocols in place,” says Berry. “We’ve thought out cafeteria, we’ve thought out buses... If my three kids were school-aged, they would be going to school right now in Arab because I believe in what we’re doing.”
