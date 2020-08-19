Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County in need of donations to complete park

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Jackson County’s Veterans Memorial Park is nearing completion, but organizers need help to get the job done.
In 2014, the push to build the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County started after $600,000 was collected from donations, materials and private funding.
“So, we have the entire park which is monument circle and all of the monuments which is a center piece of the park. Most of the money is invested there and probably well over half. We have the site work, the pavilion and the benches and the sidewalks,” said President of the Jackson County Memorial Park Board, Jim Olyniec.
In order to complete the park, $50,000 is needed for two displays, additional walkways, a parking lot, and landscape work.
Ninety-four-year-old World War II Veteran, Jack Livingston, said the park will also be an opportunity to teach children about the history of the military.
“Children are very inquisitive about what that tank is, what that tank was used for and why we used it and where it was used. So it’s important to have something visible for them to see and to generate some interest in what took place in times past,” said Livingston.
Monuments of each branch of the military are displayed at the park, including history of Jackson County heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Twenty-seven-year-old Army Veteran Larry Becker is thankful for the park’s dedication to telling the stories of Jackson County veterans.
“The younger generation of soldiers are going on rotations, they went to Iraq this year, back to Afghanistan and it’s tough. A lot of them suffer from PTSD, but this gives them an opportunity to reflect quietly, and not be bombarded by a bunch of questions that they don’t want to answer,” said Becker.
Park organizers are hoping to complete the park before November.
A gofundme has been created to raise funds.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.