Tennessee mother charged with murder, new updates in Evelyn Boswell case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials said Megan Boswell was charged with 19 counts in connection to the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Boswell.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press conference on August 19 to announce charges of felony murder and multiple others against Boswell in the case that captured the attention of people across the country.
The Tennessee toddler was reported missing back in February, but hadn’t been seen since December 2019, officials believe.
Boswell’s remains were found in early March on a property belonging to a family member.
