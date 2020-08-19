Scattered rain off to our east

Humid this afternoon with a line of storms off to our east.
DeKalb county had a warning issued earlier this afternoon with frequent lightning, periods of heavy rain and gusty winds but has since elapsed. This all fired up along a stationary front moving through the valley.
Your highs for the day hovered around the upper 80s. For the next few days will stay in the 80s, but we will see a gradual climb back into the 90s by the weekend.
Dew points are back on the rise as we head towards Friday and temperatures along with it. Rain will stay in our forecast, helping us to maintain the 80s for just a while longer.
Tomorrow is looking much of the same with afternoon storms likely popping up and lasting through the early evening. Our overnight temperatures are comfortable in the upper 60s for the next few days, but when the temperatures reach back into the 90s, lows will slip back into the 70s once again.
Over all the next 10 days are looking humid and warm, becoming hot by the end of this week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.