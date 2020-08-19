Russellville City Schools first day of in-person and remote classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Russellville City Schools welcome students back into the classroom today.
Even though the majority of students chose the in-person option, there are students who have opted to learn remotely, including some language minority students, which make up a significant portion of students in the district.
In fact, about 25 percent of students in Russellville City Schools are English-language learners.
Superintendent Heath Grimes says through a lot of coordination, EL students have what they need to succeed as virtual learners.
Grimes says all language plans will be followed as if students are in the classroom.
The district also has translators and EL aides to assist virtual students.
The main concern is WiFi, but Grimes says the district is in the process of ensuring every student, especially EL students, have secure internet access.
Grimes recognizes it may take a few days to get everyone's WiFi up and running, but is relying on the Alabama Broadband Connectivity (ABC) for Students program.
Out of about 2500 students, less than 250 chose the virtual option, but for those staying home, the goal is to make it feel as similar to the classroom as possible.
Like other districts, student temperatures will be taken when entering the school and buildings will be sanitized every night.
The district also has hired more custodians and is doubling its bus routes.
