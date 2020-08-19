Road closure on Vermont Road may cause delays

Road closure on Vermont Road may cause delays
Weather permitting, contractors will close Vermont Road SW between Briar Green Drive SW and Chris Drive SW, on August 22.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:16 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A road closure in Huntsville may delay your commute this weekend.

Weather permitting, contractors will close Vermont Road SW between Briar Green Drive SW and Chris Drive SW, on August 22. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., to make sanitary improvements in the area.

Please see the attached map for detour routes.

Road Closure on Vermont Road SW
Road Closure on Vermont Road SW (Source: WAFF)

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Traffic control, as well as road closure signage, will be in place to direct traffic around the work area.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.