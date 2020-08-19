Road closure on Vermont Road may cause delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A road closure in Huntsville may delay your commute this weekend.
Weather permitting, contractors will close Vermont Road SW between Briar Green Drive SW and Chris Drive SW, on August 22. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., to make sanitary improvements in the area.
Please see the attached map for detour routes.
Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Traffic control, as well as road closure signage, will be in place to direct traffic around the work area.
