LIVE AT 10: Pastors, clergy set to discuss Madison county Confederate monument

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local pastors and clergy are set to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the site of the Madison county Confederate monument.
The Greater Huntsville Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship, Incorporated (GHIMF, INC), the North Huntsville Community United for Action (NHCUA), some members of the Southeast Clergy Cluster, and other pastors and clergy across racial lines from the community at-large will host the event.
GHIMF, Inc. is a longstanding multiracial pastors and clergy community organization. NHCUA is also an important organizational presence and representative voice of the community at-large.
The group wants officials to expeditiously relocate the Confederate Monument to another location from the Madison County Courthouse property.
Expected speakers:
- Dr. Mitchell M. Walker, Sr., President, GHIMF, Inc.
- Dr. Oscar L. Montgomery, Sr., Chair, NHCUA
- Dr. David B. Freeman, Southeast Clergy Cluster
