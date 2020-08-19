Night two of Democratic National Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 Presidential nominee during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
Jill Biden and Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the Democratic National Convention and brought on many familiar faces. The Keynote Address featured not one, but seventeen of the Democratic Party’s leaders from all across the country.
One of the speakers was Alabama’s own Mayor Randall Woodfin as well as Stacey Abrams, State Senator Raumesh Akbari, Congressman Colin Allred, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and more.
Viewers heard from voters, delegates, parents, teachers, small business owners, activists and many other leaders in the Democratic Party.
