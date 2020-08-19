New updates on the body discovered near Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Decatur Police Department responded to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge on July 31 after a fisherman located what he believed to be human remains in the water.
Upon further review of the remains, detectives determined that the individual was likely a female, approximately between the ages of 25 to 50, as well as 5′9, and between 100 to 140 pounds. The ethnicity of the individual is still undetermined at this time.
If anyone has any information about a missing individual who would fit this description, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
ORIGINAL: Officials recovered a body near the headquarters of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge on Friday morning.
Decatur Public Information Liaison Emily Long confirmed to WAFF that the body was discovered in the water on the north side of Point Mallard Parkway behind the headquarters.
The discovery occurred around 9:42 a.m.
The Decatur Police Department is on the scene.
Watch this story for more details later today.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.