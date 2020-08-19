Multiple COVID-19 cases confirmed at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple COVID-19 cases have made their way to Auburn dorm buildings.
Officials from Auburn University said a number of students are quarantined after COVID-19 cases were reported in a campus residence hall and a fraternity house.
Spokesman Preston Sparks said Wednesday that the university is aware of multiple students who have tested positive for COVID-19. He did not say how many students are quarantined.
The school did not name the fraternity or dorm. Sparks said the students will remain quarantined until each has received medical clearance. The students will complete coursework remotely while quarantined.
The university is requiring face coverings on campus, both indoors and outdoors.
