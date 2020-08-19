Mayor’s proposed budget includes increase for Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the city of Birmingham facing cutbacks and furloughs to make up for a $63 million shortfall in the latest budget one department that is actually seeing an increase in their budget is the police department.
Mayor Randall Woodfin’s budget for the police department budget is at least on paper increasing from $93 million to $104 million. One of the main reasons is taking security guards from other departments and moving them into one department. Those are non-sworn officers. The mayor says this move is all about efficiency.
“We shifted all those civilian employees which is 92 of them to the police department. Their FTE and headcount is going to follow them. Therefore you will see a significant increase in police department’s budget,” Woodfin said.
Contracts for equipment like tasers and body worn cameras are another reason the police department’s budget is increasing. The city says those contracts and payments were already in place.
However, nearly 50 vacant sworn officer positions will be eliminated to save money. Woodfin says public safety is top priority so residents shouldn’t notice the changes.
“The root of what we do is public safety and public infrastructure and the police department will still be able to provide services at a high level,” Woodfin said.
Mayor Woodfin tells us the police department is still going to have police recruiting classes at the same level they had last year.
