90 Madison County School buses equipped with WiFi

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first day of virtual learning for students at Madison county school district is now over.
If you had any problems with your internet connection at home, there are some options the school system is bringing you!
There are 90 school buses that the Madison County school District is currently using equipped with WiFi, strategically place throughout the county.
The goal is to make sure all of their students can log on and do their coursework as they learn virtually.
When you step outside and take a close look at the bus, you’ll see a small antenna. This is how the buses are transformed to help bring a strong internet connection to their students.
“The Internet that has actually been placed on this bus extends about 150 feet. It can be parked at a local business, it can be parked in a church parking lot, even at one of our schools,” said Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall.
In order to use the internet, you don’t get on the bus, instead you can be in the parking lot while you work on your classwork.
“There is a strong enough signal that it will get the job done. We know that some of these may get overloaded from time to time, that’s a fact. If at one location 50 or 60 students try to log-on, we’re asking for everybody’s patience. If you do have a problem logging on and getting access, please make sure you contact your local school,” said Hall.
Employees with the Madison County School District spent several months preparing the buses for you to use.
Before you can log-on and start your classwork, you need to know the password.
“There is log-in information on all of our websites. When you go there and get to that you’ll realize that the password is smart bus,” said Hall.
It cost more than $100,000 in order to equipped the school buses and they’re already getting good use on the first day of school.
For more information about the buses, use this link. https://www.mcssk12.org/Page/11883?fbclid=IwAR25dBF5ylzKodpjW9SST-j0yeiGl_wV27pAyXxICTYd2WD88lCoc8T2zXg
