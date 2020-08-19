League of Women Voters president: “your vote is sacred”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification and women’s right to vote.
We’ve all heard the saying, get out and vote because you have the ability to do so. One hundred years ago women gained the right to vote.
“There’s been a struggle throughout Alabama’s history to try to make sure everyone else had the right to vote as well. It wasn’t until 1965 when the Voting Rights Act was passed we were finally able to see African Americans gain their voting right,” League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley president Kathy Jones said.
The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley has and continues to encourage everyone to vote, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought some difficulties to how they do that.
“Typically our league has gone in the high schools and registered our high school seniors/ now with students going into virtual learning we’re having to figure out other alternatives,” Jones explained.
This year, people are encouraged to wear masks to the polls for health and public safety. However, voters will not be turned away for not wearing a mask.
That’s why Jones said they’re putting an extra emphasis on voting absentee.
“If people are concerned about their health we want to help them vote absentee,” she said.
Jones says they will be at Elite Financial Services in Decatur on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to help people with their absentee ballots.
“People need to consider their vote as sacred and if they don’t vote they’ve given up their power,” Jones said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.