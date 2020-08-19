Huntsville City Schools virtual learning platform experiencing nationwide outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools says the system’s virtual learning platform is experiencing an outage.
According to a social media post by the district, it’s a nationwide problem.
The post says Schoology is working to resolve the problem.
Schoology is a virtual learning platform used by many school districts around the country and by many school districts in Alabama.
Alabama’s Department of Education contracts with Schoology to make it available for all school districts in the state, however some districts have chosen other platforms.
