Huntsville City Schools virtual learning platform experiencing nationwide outages
(Source: Huntsville City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 19, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 9:30 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools says the system’s virtual learning platform is experiencing an outage.

According to a social media post by the district, it’s a nationwide problem.

The post says Schoology is working to resolve the problem.

School districts across the country, including Huntsville City Schools, are experiencing outages related to Schoology. Schoology is working to resolve the nationwide outages as quickly as possible.

Posted by Huntsville City Schools on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Schoology is a virtual learning platform used by many school districts around the country and by many school districts in Alabama.

Alabama’s Department of Education contracts with Schoology to make it available for all school districts in the state, however some districts have chosen other platforms.

