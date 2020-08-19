Hours-long waits at Morgan County state license office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustrated residents continue to stand in hours-long lines at the state driver’s license office in the Morgan county courthouse.
Some residents get in line as early as 5:30 a.m. in hopes of being the first ones in when the doors open at 8 a.m.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, Alabama state senator Arthur Orr says the commission needs to extend hours, or even open on weekends.
The county commission chairman agrees with that idea, but says there is just no money for it right now.
Currently, the office opens at 8 a.m. and stops taking people between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.
There are only five examiners who collectively see about 100 to 130 people per day.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has opened additional offices across the state, including one in Madison on Tuesday.
