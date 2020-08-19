Grant man faces firearm charge, parole violation following incident in Marshall county

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office shooting investigation resulted in the arrest of a Grant man on Monday.
Deputies responded to a call of an injured subject at a residence on North New Hope Highway in Marshall County on August 8. The victim had been shot in the leg while in his front yard. When deputies arrived on scene they found the victim inside his residence with a gunshot wound to his calf.
The offender was identified as Bradley Stephen Anderson of Grant. Anderson left the scene driving a Nissan truck before investigators arrived.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and was later released.
On August 17, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the Nissan truck used in the shooting being parked at a residence on Gilley Dr. in Grant. After deputies located the vehicle and the residence, Anderson was taken into custody without incident. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.
Anderson is being held on a parole violation and was charged with one count of an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
Bond is $12,500.00.
