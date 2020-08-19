Governor Ivey gives students in need free WIFI for distance learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many students may receive a voucher within the next several days about help paying for WIFI services.
That’s because Governor Kay Ivey set aside $100 million in CARES federal funding to help families pay for internet access for students using distance learning.
According to the governor’s office this voucher will help cover equipment and service costs for high-speed internet for distance learning students in grades Kindergarten through 12th.
Lawrence County High school student, Rayleigh Smith, said she has WIFI at home, but some of her peers do not.
“It will be able to help them because they will have the resources they need to complete their assignments,” Smith said. “Without WIFI you just couldn’t do it.”
Hatton Elementary Principal, Brittney Morgan said students chose from three different learning options this year. Option one was in person class, option two was blended learning, or option three was virtual learning. In order to do option two or three WIFI must be available.
“So many of our families don’t have access to WIFI so this will really be helpful in many different scenarios,” Morgan said.
Madison County spokesperson, Tim Hall, estimates about 20 percent of Madison County school students also don’t have WIFI.
“We’ve tried to help them by providing a device but historically a school can’t provide WIFI in a home,” Hall said. “This money coming from the state is the game changer.”
According to the governor’s office, students participating in distance learning who are eligible for free and reduced cost school meals or “other income criteria” qualify.
This program is set to run until the end of December.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.