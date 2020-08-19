Gov. Ivey awards $4.9 million for highway safety enforcement campaigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey is awarding $4.9 million in grants in support of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s efforts to keep roads safe.
The state’s four regional traffic safety offices will use the funds to cover overtime for local police officers and sheriffs’ deputies conducting extra patrols and checkpoints during peak travel times targeting speeding, seat belt violations and drunken driving.
The funding comes as the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins. It runs from August 19 through September 7. The funding will help cover extra patrols during the campaign. It will also help cover extra patrols for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, from May 24 through June 6 of next year.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Governor Ivey awarded the following grants to the regional traffic safety offices:
- $1.36 million to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office. The office serves Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Marion, Morgan, Pickens, Walker and Winston counties.
- $1.57 million to the city of Opelika for the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office which serves Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Macon, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties.
- $1.01 million for the Southeast Alabama Regional Highway Safety Office at Enterprise State Community College. The office serves Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.
- $970,672 to the Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office which serves Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.
