Family of murder victim speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has put even justice on hold, according to the family of Tiffany Kelley who was killed two years ago.
Tina Creque said her daughter Tiffany Kelley was known for her infectious smile and kind nature.
“Tiffany was the glue that held our family together,” she said. “You never caught her without a smile on her face. She was always smiling. Always happy.”
Her kindness was ultimately what led to her death. Police report X’Zavier Scott and his juvenile girlfriend Domanek Jackson asked Kelley for a ride outside a Dollar General back in 2018. Police report Kelley agreed, but was later found stabbed to death in the road with her car stolen.
Police charged Scott and Jackson with capital murder.
Creque tells me she remembers hearing what happened as if it was yesterday.
“We hit our knees and it was just a feeling I’ve never had before, and I never ever want to have again,” she said.
Creque said but it wasn’t yesterday, it was two years ago. Two years she said and she still has not gotten her closure.
“They have the suspects, they have the proof and I just don’t understand why they aren’t getting her trial done,” she said.
The family tells us the trial date for Scott was set in September, but it’s now pushed back.
Jackson’s trial, according to court records is not scheduled yet.
Creque said her family moved out of the state so they wouldn’t have to be reminded of the tragedy everyday, but without closure they can’t move on.
“This is the one piece of the chapter that hasn’t been written yet,” she said.
Even though family tell us that Scott’s trial is pushed back, online records have it set for later in September.
According to Madison County clerk officials no jury trials are happening in September.
