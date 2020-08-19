Cumberland Health and Rehab creates Family Connection Center for residents and families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many nursing homes are unable to let visitors inside to see loved ones due to the pandemic.
Visitors, including family members, have not been allowed inside Cumberland Health and Rehab for several months. As a solution, employees created a Family Connection Center on the front porch of the facility.
“They built the structure, one of the staff members did the vinyl letters to make the name across the top with a beautiful red heart on it and then they made a path for families to come using the pave stones, and lanterns and flowers,” said Marketing Director of the Jackson County Authority , Wendi Reauchle.
The structure is built out of Plexiglas. The three-sided piece features a wooden frame to keep families from having contact with each other. Reauchle said so far families have been enjoying the new center.
“The residents and their families have really enjoyed it. I got to be here one afternoon and witness a family meeting and it was just lots of smiles,” said Reauchle.
Facetime on phones, iPads and window meetings were done at the facility before the connection center was built. Staff hopes residents and families will be able to have a stronger connection with the new system.
“They’re already in a place where they feel disconnected from their families. They may have been living next door to their daughter, or son or grandchild, and all of sudden they’re not there every single day. Families here, particularly, usually come quite often,” said Reauchle.
Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 at Cumberland Health and Rehab.
