Afternoon storms possible along with more of the warmth

Another beautiful start to the day out there today as we are waking up to temperatures into the mid-60s. We will enjoy quiet start to the day today with clear skies and a light north wind. However, as we move into lunchtime we will see some scattered storms develop across the Valley. These storms will be very hit or miss, but will provide locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning where they do develop. Temperatures will range from the low 80s in areas with clouds and rain, to the upper 80s and possibly low 90s where it stays dry and sunny.