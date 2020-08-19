Afternoon storms possible along with more of the warmth

Happy Wednesday! It is another spectacular start to the day with low humidity.
Another beautiful start to the day out there today as we are waking up to temperatures into the mid-60s. We will enjoy quiet start to the day today with clear skies and a light north wind. However, as we move into lunchtime we will see some scattered storms develop across the Valley. These storms will be very hit or miss, but will provide locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning where they do develop. Temperatures will range from the low 80s in areas with clouds and rain, to the upper 80s and possibly low 90s where it stays dry and sunny.
The remainder of the week will be a little more active as a stationary front waggles back and forth across the Southeast. This will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast Thursday and Friday, bringing locally heavy rainfall to some folks. Temperatures will be lower because of this rain, staying into the low to mid 80s underneath mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will also be on the rise day by day as we move into the weekend. Storm chances carry into the early half of the weekend as well.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
