Watch Live: Night two of Democratic National Convention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jill Biden and Bill Clinton will headline tonight’s Democratic National Convention as it continues into night two.
The convention will take place tonight from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. and can be viewed right here.
The Keynote Address will feature not one, but seventeen of the Democratic Party’s leaders from all across the country.
Tonight’s Keynote Address will feature Alabama’s own Mayor Randall Woodfin as well as Stacey Abrams, State Senator Raumesh Akbari, Congressman Colin Allred, Congressman Brendan Boyle, State Senator Yvanna Cancela, Former State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Mayor Robert Garcia, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, State Senator Marlon Kimpson, Congressman Conor Lamb, State Rep. Mari Manoogian, State Rep. Victoria Neave, President Jonathan Nez, State Rep. Sam Park, State Rep. Denny Ruprecht.
Viewers can expect to hear from voters, delegates, parents, teachers, small business owners, activists and many other leaders in the Democratic Party.
