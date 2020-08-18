Tomorrow is the first day of school for Madison County School District

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tomorrow, August 19th is the first day of school for students in the Madison County School District.
Although the year will start with virtual learning, teachers have been back in their classrooms for about two weeks.
They’ve learned a new curriculum in order to better teach their students virtually.
Parents and students are optimistic and hopeful for a smooth transition.
“I feel that we’re prepared as we can. I trust that our schools will take care of our kids. We don’t know what it’s going to look like, but I have faith that our schools will come through for our kids,” said parent Christie Woodruff.
Woodruff has two children who attend Madison County schools.
One of her daughters is a senior so she feels extra confident going into the year with virtual learning.
“Going through this I’m just kind of like, I’m ready for whatever comes because I know it will all work out because I trust them. If it was someone coming in new to the program I would be scared if I was honestly new,” said Addisyn Woodruff.
Some students like Addisyn, already know all of their teachers, but that’s not the case for a lot of the 19,000 students who attend Madison County Schools.
Even the teachers who are returning for another year, have a learning curve. They’ve had about 2 weeks to learn a new curriculum.
“Schools PLP, is a program, a curriculum that the state adopted and provided for all of our schools. We have had multiple training sessions for teachers. They’ve gone through the program, they’ve been logging in, they’ve been working through that new platform for the purpose of making sure our kids get what they need,” said Superintendent Allen Perkins.
All of the students at the Madison County School District who needed a chrome book have received one.
Wednesday, August 19th, will be the first test to determine how well everything is working. Superintendent Alan Perkins is optimistic.
“Of course you’re working with technology. There could be potential bumps in the road and things of that nature. However, I would ask parents if they have any issues with log-ins or anything of that nature that they would contact their school. That would be the fastest way to get what they need accomplished, is to contact their school,” said Perkins.
Also beginning tAugust 19th, Madison County Schools will provide lunch and breakfast for students who want or need it.
Parents can pick that up at the school where their child is enrolled.
For more information about food pick-up, use this link. https://www.mcssk12.org/Page/11981?fbclid=IwAR0xodJJyguD_-1yOmjdTJplS_ByKeCN4F9VQA5tsmeWt1Zs1lgNrWOMqhg
For more information about use the buses with internet, use this link. https://www.mcssk12.org/Page/11883?fbclid=IwAR25dBF5ylzKodpjW9SST-j0yeiGl_wV27pAyXxICTYd2WD88lCoc8T2zXg
