The 19th amendment: Local leaders reflect 100 years later

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - August 18th marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment being ratified, granting women the right to vote in the United States.
Today’s anniversary was not lost on two Florence city council members.
City councilwoman Michelle Eubanks reflects on the day that helped advance women’s equality over the past 100 years.
“This wasn’t just something that was given to us because we were born Americans. We had to fight for it and we had to earn it and that’s what we did,” said Eubanks.
She said the 19th amendment’s ratification ushered decades of advancements for women.
“One-hundred years ago where I sit as I occupy the city as a public servant, wouldn’t have been possible,” said Eubanks.
Though this anniversary is a celebrated milestone in American history, the reality is that women of color continued to fight for their right to vote decades after 1920.
It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that Black and brown women had equal voting access - paving the way for people like city councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons.
“So many stood before us and got knocked down so that we could stand and I am a prime example of that. Because of what they went through and those who paved a way, I was able to run for office and be elected into office,” said Simmons.
Both women have made history because of voters. Eubanks by becoming the first woman to sit on the council and Simmons the first African American woman to sit on the council in Florence. They say voting now is still as important and voting then.
“Every single voice counts and it counts because we honor the fight that it took to get this right,” said Eubanks.
“We have a voice and our voices should be heard. I think that we stand strong. We stand in solidarity, and yes I am partial, but we certainly get the job done,” said Simmons.
