Summer heat continues today but lower humidity ahead

The cool front will bring in even drier air overnight and into Wednesday morning which will mean we are in for another relatively cooler start to the day. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be sitting into the low to mid 60s for the start of the day on Wednesday. There is a slightly better chance at storms by Wednesday afternoon but the likelihood is still low that we see widespread storms. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s and low 90s for much of the Valley Wednesday as humidity should stay slightly lower with a north wind. That changes on Thursday as wind turns back to the south opening us up for some more Gulf moisture. Temperatures will actually be a bit cooler with more cloud cover and rain chances, likely keeping our temperatures ranging from the low to mid 80s with a few spots into the upper 80s. Rain chances will pick up into the weekend as well with temperatures into the low 90s. The summer heat will continue to ramp up as we move into the early parts of next week.