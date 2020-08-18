State COVID cases on the decline, what do the numbers mean?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Monday night, Alabama’s new COVID-19 cases had declined by more than half. Also on the decline, the state’s percent positive rate and hospitalizations. State health officials said the numbers showed that current measures to slow the spread of the virus were working.
The decline happened after Governor Kay Ivey enacted a mandatory mask order in mid-July, according to state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Harris said he was hopeful the downward trend would continue.
“If people continue to cooperate. It would be very easy to lose all of this progress if people became complacent and people suddenly stopped worrying about doing what they ought to be doing,” said Harris.
With a little more than 1300 people hospitalized across 105 reporting hospitals statewide, the 7-day average was the lowest its been in a month. However, Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said hospitalizations were still high enough to stress the healthcare system.
“That’s still a lot of sick people and a lot of care for those individuals from doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel. Again, the battle is far from being won,” Landers said.
Although most are expected to recover from COVID-19, state health officials say it’s important to think of the most vulnerable in our community and continue to do what we can, social distancing, wearing a maks, and washing your hands often, to slow the spread.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.