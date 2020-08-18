Shoals Community Theater remains closed during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals Community Theater in Florence closed its doors due to the pandemic over five months ago.
The stage is bare. No plays. No musicals. No big name acts.
Nothing in 5 months.
The piano sits covered. Props no longer in use. The lights turned on just long enough for an interview with Shoals Theater Manager Steve Price.
“We’re struggling like a lot of businesses,” says Price. “It’s really clipped our legs out from under us. We are so dependent on ticket sales and to have that shut off it’s really been a struggle for us.”
The Shoals Theater has lost thousands of dollars since the day it was forced to close. Price says it’s even more difficult knowing businesses around the theater are reopen, schools are back in session but there’s nothing he can do to bring in crowds.
“People are screaming for music, screaming for theater...and we do both. We’re just shut down right now.”
While coronavirus numbers are trending downward, Price isn’t convinced the shows will go on.
“It’s crippling it really is. If you’ve ever thought about supporting the arts now is the time to donate to the Shoals theater.”
Price says they’re doing everything they can to save money. Power is cut off at the breaker. Only one light remains lit. A theatrical symbol, price says, bringing them one day closer to reopening - a light of hope for brighter days ahead.
