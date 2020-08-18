School officials at Brindlee Mountain Primary school prepare for new school year

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools, is one of several school systems where students will return to the classroom on Thursday.
Earlier today, parents and students filled the parking lot at Brindlee Mountain Primary school to meet their teachers before they head back on Thursday.
Principal Terry Allen said students will have a staggered start by last name and chrome books will be provided upon arrival.
“We had some Chromebooks come back in from last spring, so we’re going through the process to disinfect those and to make sure they’re up to speed and ready to give out and trying to do an inventory to meet our needs,” said Allen.
To ensure students are properly distanced, tape has been placed on the floors inside the schools and desks have been spaced out in classrooms.
Teachers are also going though training to help prepare for online learning.
“They have been doing a lot of zoom meetings of course and presentations in matter fact they have another one today at 1:00 p.m. to go over additional training to understand the platform that they will be working on,” said Allen.
Most importantly, Allen said staff are excited to see their students and help ensure that they have a safe and successful school year,
“It makes me proud and makes me happy to see my staff happy to see incoming students and new students and the excitement on the students faces to come back to what they know is normal. We’re excited about that because we are in this business because we love kids,” said Allen.
Each school will have both a school nurse and lead nurse that will be available to handle any coronavirus cases.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.