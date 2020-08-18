Saban says social distancing and masks aren’t just ‘for the heck of it’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In a media call Monday evening, Coach Nick Saban said he wants students to be considerate for themselves and for others.
Photos of large crowds on Bid Day along the strip in Tuscaloosa upset a lot of people, including Alabama Football player Chris Owens who called for social distancing and wearing masks.
Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne and many others echoed concerns, urging people to be mindful of the best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Athletics have been canceled at many colleges and universities due to safety concerns and Coach Saban says everyone has to work together if they want the Tide to roll this fall.
“A lot of people have asked that we wear masks in public, in crowds, in groups of people, and to keep social distances, I don’t think they are doing it for the heck of it, I think there’s a reason for it and we are trying to control the spread of this disease,” said Saban.
