North Alabama Research Center needs volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The race to create a COVID-19 vaccine continues as one North Alabama Research Center is looking for vaccine volunteers.
The North Alabama Research Center in Athens is looking for around 300 volunteers to participate in the Pfizer vaccine trial. Participants will either be given the vaccine, or a placebo.
Director of Research at the facility, Tonya Pryor, explained how the vaccine works.
“It is not part of the live virus. It’s not a dead virus. It’s a messenger RNA vaccine that was created to replicate the outer part of the vaccine proteins so that your body doesn’t allow that protein of the virus to attach to those cells in your body so then hopefully, it recognizes it when you get exposed and you don’t get infected,” said Pyror.
Participants who choose to take part will have six visits over a two year period as well as compensation for time and travel.
Those interested in participating should contact Tonya Pryor, BSN, CRC at 256-771-9919 or clinicaltrials@northalabamaresearch.com
