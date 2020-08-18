Madison County Schools free and reduced lunch program available to remote students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County schools are gearing up for their first day of virtual classes on Wednesday. There is a lot of information for parents to take in but when it comes to free and reduced lunches the process is quite simple.
Every school in the district is opening their meal program to families.
There will be a drive-through service as well as a delivery service for those who qualify.
There are a few key logistics to note.
Every family must pick-up lunch from their child's enrolled school.
For example, if you have three children enrolled in three different schools in the district, you still have to go to each child’s school so that your account can be credited accordingly.
If transportation is an issue, families may qualify for the delivery service but they must first complete a verification process, which can be done online, via phone call, or in-person.
Families should give the district a 48-hour window from the time they sign up until the meal will be delivered to their home.
Dr. Rachel Ballard, director of Equity and Innovation at Madison County Schools, says that time frame will give the district’s transportation department enough time to get the meals on the transport cycle.
Ballard says local nonprofits and community partners have helped make this program and many others possible.
“We have had so much support from our community partners… the YMCA, the Brown Bag Bus program, it just ended last Friday… they supported us through the summer months and at our reading summer camp programs with meals. We have had the Care Center, Graces of Gurley, Friends in New Market… We have an amazing community who during this time really stepped up to support the Madison County school system,” Ballard said.
Those who qualify for the food program will also receive a voucher to connect to an internet service provider in their home.
That is made possible by Alabama’s Broadband Connectivity for Students program.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.