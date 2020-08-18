Local Arab churches come together to provide virtual assistance program for students

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) -To help parents and schools transition back to school, local churches are stepping in to lend a helping hand.
In a few days, the doors to Gilliam Springs Baptist Church will open to provide students with online virtual assistance.
Children’s Minister Theresa Mayo said it’s a joint effort to help out local schools and parents in the community.
“So we just began praying and thinking about how we can assist and the school system called and asked if we would be willing to help in one way with families. There were a lot of teachers, working families struggling at a two weeks notice to find something for their children,” said Mayo.
Children in K-6th grade may be registered in the program on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday for $50 per week per child for two weeks.
The hallway and classrooms inside the church will now serve as classrooms for students. Each room is equipped with software and apple TV’s to accommodate online programs for students.
“We will have 8 children in a classroom, they will be socially distanced in their seating, they will have on masks like they do at school and we will have all of the sanitation equipment,” said Mayo.
Arab First United Methodist Church is also partnering with the schools and offering a virtual assistance program for $25 per week, per child.
“We are able to offer three days Monday though Wednesday or Wednesday through Thursday for families who can’t find that childcare,” said Creative and Worship Arts Director Debby Heidt.
Heidt said parents feel safe having a space for their kids to learn.
“The response has been really good. There is confidence that parents will come in the building and sign in their children, but contact is very limited,” said Heidt.
Most importantly, church members said they are grateful to be able to come together and help serve the community during the pandemic.
