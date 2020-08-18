UNA announces plan to play 4 games this fall

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama will take the field this fall.
In a press conference hosted by UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder and Head Football Coach Chris Willis, the school announced plans to play four games this fall including Jacksonville State, Southern Mississippi and BYU. One game is not finalized at this time.
- Oct 17 vs Jacksonville State
- Nov 7 at Southern Miss
- Nov 21 at BYU
The team will practice in September and games will begin in October. UNA is attempting to schedule the other game on October 3.
Masks will be required for all fans entering the stadium and capacity will be set at 50%.
