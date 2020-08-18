Increasing chances for storms the rest of the week

A weak front will move through later tonight bringing a chance at isolated showers and storms.
The best chance at rain will be areas west of I-65. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s. More sunshine is in store for Wednesday with a touch more humidity and highs in the middle 80s, expect some widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop into the late afternoon and evening.
Rain shower and storm coverage will increase for Thursday and Friday with highs staying below average in the middle 80s. Some storms that develop can produce some locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The weekend looks ok for now with temps near 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, showers will be more likely on Saturday afternoon.
We continue to monitor the Tropics as two areas of possible development continue to strengthen.
