Huntsville City Schools offers child nutrition program to remote students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While Huntsville City School students will be learning from home for the next nine weeks, the district will still be serving meals, many free or at a reduced rate.
There are two parts to this program.
Students enrolled in schools under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) can get their lunches for free.
Students enrolled at non-CEP schools must complete an application to qualify for free or reduced meals.
Meals will be served curbside at all schools between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. You can contact your child’s school for specific meal service and pick-up times.
If a student does not qualify for free meals, then parents or guardians can add funds to their accounts online.
Although meals will be pre-packaged and served in a grab and go type format, they will meet USDA nutritional requirements. The district is tracking and documenting each meal served so it is important to go to your child’s registered school.
Similar to Madison County, if your student is enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, he or she will be provided free internet access. That is made possible by Alabama’s Broadband Connectivity for Students program.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.