Former MPS administrator pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former assistant principal has pleaded guilty taking money from the Montgomery Public School system, court documents show.
According to federal court documents, Walter James has pleaded guilty to a federal information wire fraud count for devising a scheme to illegally siphon funds from MPS over the course of 3 years. Pleading guilty to information allows James to plead before the case goes before a grand jury.
During the time of the alleged offenses, James was the assistant principal of Jeff Davis High School.
A federal investigation was opened after a state audit of MPS found serious problems, including the misuse of a total of $700,000 in school funds by several individuals, including James. State records indicate James defrauded MPS of more than $300,000. A specific total was not listed in federal court documents.
The state audit found James’ spouse was set up as a fictitious vendor at the school and was paid according to purchase orders for shirts for staff and students. Once the check paid to the fictitious vendor was cleared, the check was then endorsed to James and deposited into his bank account.
The federal indictment states, “No goods or services were provided of any kind to the MPS corresponding to the false and fraudulent invoices that were submitted for payment.”
In total, James was connected to $330,060 in payments to vendors that weren’t properly documented, according to the audit. James also failed to show up for a meeting with the chief examiner or give a reason for why he shouldn’t have to repay the money.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore releasing the following statement:
“I am pleased that our financial reforms have brought another individual who stole from our students to justice. One of the first directives I was given when hired as superintendent was to clean up the system’s finances. These reforms are what led to the discovery that Mr. James and others had abused the trust students and their families have given him. It is unacceptable for any teacher, coach, or administrator to use school funds for personal gain. We will continue to scrutinize every penny to make sure every dollar spent is put to its best use. All persons responsible for stealing school funds will be held accountable for their actions.”
James practiced law following his tenure at MPS, records indicate he is no longer licensed to practice law in Alabama due to the financial misappropriation.
“The Supreme Court entered its order based on the Disciplinary Board’s order accepting James’s Consent to Disbarment, which was based upon an investigation involving James’s misappropriation of public funds while an assistant principal at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Alabama”, cited Alabama Bar Association records.
James was a member of the Alabama Bar Association for less than a year.
