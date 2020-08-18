Decatur residents face rate increases in all proposed sewer rehabilitation plans

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Utilities sewer system has a serious overflow problem during heavy rains.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily were at a utility meeting Monday where leaders laid out three potential plans to fix the issue.
Those plans lay out a 10, 15 and 20 year time line, but the sooner the work is done, the more it will cost. Ratepayers could be paying an additional $144 to $264 per year for the expedited work.
“We recognize the need to get much more aggressive with this, but the fact is we don’t print money,” Decatur Utilities general manager Ray Hardin said Monday at the public DU board meeting. “We only have money that our customers pay, so we have to find a balance between regulatory compliance and what our customers can afford against how aggressively we want to attack this issue.”
Hardin said the primary problem causing sanitary sewer overflows is inflow, caused when heavy rains enter the sewer system and overwhelm it. The result is manholes in many areas of the city overflowing with diluted, untreated sewage. The rainfall generally enters through old pipes, many of them clay, that have gaps or breaks.
Currently, the average DU resident pays $21.43 per month for sewer. The 20-year sewer rehabilitation plan would increase that amount to $33.43. Under the 15-year plan the rate would increase to $38.43, and the 10-year plan would push it up to $43.43.
Hardin said the first step, after receiving community input, will be for the DU board to decide on a plan. The next step would be to obtain City Council approval for a rate increase.
There is still a long way to go and many public discussions before any plan is put in place.
