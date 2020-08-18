COVID-19 exposure notification app now available statewide

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The effectiveness of an app with patent-pending technology, designed to alert users if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, might be dependent on downloads.
“The more people who use it, the more powerful it is,” said Curt Carver, Ph.D., Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at UAB.
Carver, working closely with other experts at UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), helped lead the development of the GuideSafe Exposure Notification app, which launched statewide Monday.
The app was built by UAB and MotionMobs, a Birmingham-based software company, using Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification System. The project was funded with CARES Act money.
“Having this tool, having this notification app, this will help us very much to control the spread of this virus. And we cannot stress enough how vital it is for all Alabamians who are able to do so to download this app because we must work together to defeat this virus,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
Carver added, “Our hope is everyone will use it. All you’ve got to do is install it, enable it and let it do the magic.”
Sue Feldman, R.N., MEd, Ph.D., Professor and Director of Graduate Programs in Health Informatics, UAB, said when developing this app, protecting users’ information was crucial.
“It does not collect or store personal information such as user’s name, date of birth, physical address or email address. It cannot determine users’ identity or the identity of anyone with whom the user has come in contact. It does not in any way access the users’ contact list on the phone or connect with any social media accounts in any way,” explained Feldman.
She continued, “[the app] does not collect any location of GPS data.”
Instead, the app gives each user encrypted codes that change every 15-20 minutes for added security. The app exchanges those codes with other users who are within 6-feet for 15 minutes or longer via Bluetooth.
“The app is exchanging those codes and the phones are remembering those codes,” explained Carver.
Those codes are stored within the phone’s operating system, “until a time within 14 days when a potential exposure occurs,” said Feldman.
The app relies on users to report whether they’ve been infected with COVID-19. Those reports must be verified by ADPH before any notification is made.
“The notification only occurs when there is verification by ADPH and that only occurs if there is a matching encrypting alphanumeric tease,” explained Carver.
“In many cases,” Feldman continued, “Alerting people who the user does not know and does not remember, and that is the powerhouse behind this.”
To learn more about the GuideSafe exposure notification app, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.